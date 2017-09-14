New App Store Review guidelines cover Face ID, ARKit, and more

Paul Hudson September 14th 2017 @twostraws
Apple has updated its App Review Guidelines for September 2017, taking into account new privacy concerns made possible by Face ID and ARKit, as well as officially banning the scam malware scanners that were raking in user cash in recent months.
Here are the key changes:
There’s one more addition that I’ll let speak for itself, because clearly something very serious has happened:
In extreme cases, such as apps that are found to facilitate human trafficking and/or the exploitation of children, appropriate authorities will be notified.
